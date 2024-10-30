In brief: 'Alpha Gang' adds to cast, Gotham Award nominees announced and more

The new alien invasion film Alpha Gang has landed an all-star cast. Deadline reports the film, produced and starring Cate Blanchett, has just added Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux and Riley Keough. The film follows a group of aliens, disguised as a 1950s biker gang, sent to conquer Earth. While there they "succumb to the most toxic and contagious human condition of all: emotions" ...

Nominees for the 2024 Gotham Awards have been announced, with the film Anora leading the pack with four nominations, including Best Feature. Luca Guadagnino's tennis film Challengers, starring Zendaya, is also up for Best Feature, as is Babygirl, A Different Man and Nickel Boys. Other nominees include Nicole Kidman, Adrien Brody, Pamela Anderson, Colman Domingo, Kieran Culkin and Demi Moore. The 2024 Gotham Awards will be handed out Dec. 2 in New York City ...

The cast of the mystery thriller Assassination just got bigger. The film, directed by Barry Levinson, had already cast Al Pacino, and now Deadline reports that Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser and Bryan Cranston have joined the cast. The film centers on Dorothy Kilgallen, played by Chastain, who Levinson describes as "the first female crime reporter in America." The film looks at JFK's assassination from Kilgallen's perspective as she investigates her suspicion that Lee Harvey Oswald didn't act alone

