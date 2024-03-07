In Brief: 'Big Bang Theory' stars return for 'Young Sheldon' finale, and more

CBS has revealed that Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their respective Big Bang Theory characters of Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler on the series finale of Young Sheldon. The show that explored the early days of Parsons' character, and has been narrated by Parsons, wraps its seventh and final season on Thursday, May 16. As reported, Young Sheldon will spawn a spinoff that will center on Sheldon's older brother Georgie, played by Montana Jordan ...

Tim Allen is set to star in the ABC comedy pilot Shifting Gears, headed for ABC, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The trade says The Last Man Standing alum with play Matt, "a stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop" who faces a different kind of restoration when his estranged daughter and her teenage kids move into his house ...

The Book of Boba Fett's Ming-na Wen will join Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio and American Born Chinese star Ben Wang in the latest installment of the beloved Karate Kid franchise, according to Variety. Wang will play the titular character, while Chan and Macchio will be reprising their characters from previous Karate Kid films. Wen's role has not been revealed. The new film will take place on the East Coast and follow "a teen from China who finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor (or maybe even two)," per The Hollywood Reporter ...

Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for the Colin Farrell-led drama Sugar. Farrell plays the titular character, John Sugar, "an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel," per the streaming service. Along the way, he unearths Siegel family secrets. Sugar launches with the first two episodes of its eight episodes on April 5, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday ...

