In brief: Ed Harris joins 'Yellowstone' spinoff and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ed Harris has joined the cast of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff series. ABC Audio has confirmed that the Oscar nominee has joined the new show with the working title The Dutton Ranch. The actor will play Everett McKinney on the series, who is described to be a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humor. Harris joins an ensemble cast that also includes Kelly ReillyCole HauserFinn Little and Annette Bening ...

More of The Paper is getting printed. The sitcom was renewed for season 2 one day before its first season released on Peacock. Stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore announced the renewal decision while promoting the show's launch on Today ...

Sophie Turner has found her next role. The actress will play Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider series at Prime Video. Phoebe Waller-Bridge will serve as the show's creator, writer and executive producer. The new show will begin production in January 2026 ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

