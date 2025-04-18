In brief: 'Ginny & Georgia' season 3 teaser trailer and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón has found her next project following the controversy over her past offensive posts on the social platform X. Variety reports that the Oscar nominee will star as a psychiatrist who "embodies both God and the devil" in the thriller The Life Lift. The film co-stars Vincent Gallo and will be helmed by first-time director Stefania Rossella Grassi ...

The teaser trailer for season 3 of Ginny & Georgia has arrived. Netflix released the first look at the season on Thursday. In the teaser for the new season, which drops June 5 on the streaming service, Brianne Howey's Georgia is on trial after she was arrested during her wedding ...

Glen Powell is joining forces with Judd Apatow for a new original comedy. Deadline reports that the pair are working on a currently untitled film, which Apatow and Powell will write together. Apatow will direct the movie, which will be about a country-western star in free fall ...

