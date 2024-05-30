In Brief: Glenn Close and Kerry Washington join 'Knives Out' threequel, and more

Glenn Close and Scandal alum Kerry Washington are set to join the star-studded cast of Netflix's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, along with recently announced cast members Andrew Scott, Challengers' Josh O'Connor and Priscilla's Cailee Spaeny, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Benoit Blanc. Rian Johnson is also returning to write, produce and direct the film, the third Knives Out whodunnit, following 2022's Glass Onion. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is slated for a 2025 release. Plot details are being kept under wraps ...

The Peripheral's Jack Reynor has been added to the season 2 cast of Prime Video's spy thriller Citadel, joining returning cast members Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stanley Tucci, according to Variety. Details on Reynor's role have not been revealed. The series from Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo follows Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh — played by Madden and Chopra Jonas, respectively — whose memories were wiped clean after the fall of the global spy agency, and must recollect their past and fight back against the new powerful syndicate, Manticore ...

Elizabeth MacRae, best known for playing the girlfriend of Jim Nabors' Gomer Pyle on the 1960s TV series Gomer Pyle, USMC and Meredith, the woman who seduces and steals an audiotape from Gene Hackman in 1974's The Conversation, died Monday, her family announced in CityView. She was 88. MacRae also played the love interest of Ken Curtis' character, deputy marshal Festus, on Gunsmoke, and the voice of Ladyfish, Don Knotts' animated love interest, in the 1964 film The Incredible Mr. Limpet. She also appeared in the 1963 film For Love or Money alongside Kirk Douglas and worked on the daytime soap operas General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, Search for Tomorrow, All My Children, Guiding Light and Another World ...

