In brief: Jai Courtney joins 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Dutton Ranch' and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Jai Courtney has joined the new Yellowstone spinoff series currently titled The Dutton Ranch. He joins the previously announced cast of Cole HauserKelly ReillyFinn LittleAnnette Bening and Ed Harris. Courtney will play Rob-Will, who is described as an imposing, unpredictable ranch foreman. This new series will follow Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they do what they must to survive and ensure Carter becomes the man he's meant to be ...

Superman is flying on to HBO Max. James Gunn's superhero blockbuster will make its streaming debut Friday exclusively on the platform. It will also debut on HBO linear on Saturday. To celebrate the streaming release, HBO Max will get a homepage redesign that imitates The Daily Planet newspaper. There will also be themed curations through a fan-focused The Fortress of Solitude page, as well as hidden portals on the homepage that can transport users to Lex Luthor's Pocket Prison, which could help users find a show or movie to watch ...

Young Mazino and Stephen Root are joining forces on the new A24 thriller OctoberDeadline reports that the Beef and Barry actors have signed on for supporting roles in the upcoming film from writer-director Jeremy Saulnier. While the premise is being kept under wraps, it has been described as a fugitive thriller set during Halloween ...

