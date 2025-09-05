In brief: 'John Candy: I Like Me' documentary trailer and more

The trailer for Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order has arrived. The show debuts on Oct. 26 on AMC and AMC+. It stars Elizabeth McGovern, Nicholas Denton and William Fichtner and will also find several actors from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire reprising their roles as crossover characters. The show follows a secret society that's responsible for tracking and containing witches, vampires and other creatures around the world ...

Kaitlin Olson is back in the trailer for High Potential season 2. The sophomore season of the show premieres Sept. 16 on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu. The new trailer finds Olson's Morgan back working at the Los Angeles Police Department, where she finds out the Game Maker is still a threat ...

The trailer for Colin Hanks' documentary John Candy: I Like Me is here. The film, which is world premiering as the opening night movie of the Toronto International Film Festival, tells the story of the life, career and loss of the beloved actor. The documentary arrives on Prime Video on Oct. 10 ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.