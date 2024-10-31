In brief: Lori Loughlin makes TV series return and more

Prime Video has released first-look images for the new Dick Wolf police drama On Call, featuring Lori Loughlin's TV series return. The series "follows a rookie and veteran officer duo," played by Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellisario and The Good Doctor's Brandon Larracuente, "as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California." The show will explore "the morality of protecting and serving a community." Loughlin, who served two months behind bars for her role in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, will play Lit. Bishop. ER's Eriq La Salle and Tulsa King's Rich Ting also star. On Call premieres Jan. 9 ...

A sequel to the 2023 film The Family Plan is in the works, with Mark Wahlberg set to produce and reprise his role as Dan Morgan, a government assassin turned suburban dad, Apple Original Films has announced. Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby will also return. The sequel "takes place during Christmas in Europe. Dan has planned the perfect vacation for the Morgans, but his past continues to haunt them in unexpected ways." The Family Plan premiered as the most-watched film on Apple TV+ last year, according to the streaming service ...

Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone and Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston have been tapped to star in the upcoming action-thriller Lone Wolf, according to Deadline. The movie follows Gladstone as a troubled vet struggling with addiction who is recruited by Cranston for a covert government plot to assassinate a high-level politician, per the outlet. But after being set to take the fall, she must use her skills to outwit the shadow agents to protect the future of her son ...

CBS has picked up the Young Sheldon spin-off George and Mandy's First Marriage for a full season, the network has announced. The series "follows Georgie and Mandy," played respectively by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, "as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage." Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin and Jessie Prez also star. The premiere episode of George and Mandy's First Marriage amassed 10.6 million multiplatform viewers in its first seven days, according to VideoAmp and Paramount+ internal data. The show airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.