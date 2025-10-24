In brief: Michael B. Jordan in talks for new 'Miami Vice' film adaptation and more

Michael B. Jordan may have found his next project. Deadline reports the actor is in talks to star in Universal's upcoming Miami Vice film adaptation as Detective Ricardo Tubbs. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is directing the movie from a script by Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy. It is set to debut in theaters on Aug. 6, 2027 ...

Noah Baumbach will receive the director tribute at the 2025 Gotham Awards. The filmmaker is being honored for his overall contributions to film, including his latest feature, Jay Kelly, which stars George Clooney and Adam Sandler. Jay Kelly will play in theaters on Nov. 14 before streaming on Netflix on Dec. 5 ...

Callum Turner is joining forces with Adria Arjona. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actors have signed on to star in the new film Alone Together. The story follows a British filmmaker whose life turns upside down when he travels to the Arabian desert for work ...

