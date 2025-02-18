In brief: 'Nosferatu' on streaming, 'Euphoria' casting and more

Nosferatu is about to make its streaming debut. After its theatrical run, the Focus Features film will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Feb. 21. The never-before-seen-in-theaters extended cut will also stream on Peacock. Directed by Robert Eggers, the gothic vampire film stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin and Willem Dafoe. It tells the story of a vampire who is obsessed with a haunted young woman ...

Euphoria is bringing some new faces to the small screen in season 3 of the HBO series. Rosalía, Super Bowl champ Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert and Anna Van Patten have joined the cast, the show announced on its social platform X account. Missing from its returning cast members announcement are Nika King, Austin Abrams and Algee Smith, who presumably will not appear in season 3 ...

Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to star in an adaptation of Aidan Truhen's thriller The Price You Pay, Deadline reports. The TV show, which has the working title Kill Jackie, is for Prime Video. Zeta-Jones will star as Jackie Price, a woman who lives a luxurious existence after escaping a dangerous past as an international cocaine dealer. Life gets interesting, however, when she discovers a squad of hitmen has been hired to kill her ...

