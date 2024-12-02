In brief: 'Paddington in Peru' gets new release date, and more

Wayne Northrop, the soap opera star best known for his roles as Roman Brady on Days of Our Lives and Michael Culhane on Dynasty, died on Nov. 29 at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's Woodland Hills home in California, his publicist tells Good Morning America. He was 77. According to a statement from his wife, Lynn Herring Northrop, he had been diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's 6 years ago. Northrop's other appearances include the medical soap opera Port Charles ...

The North American release date for Paddington in Peru, the third installment of the CG and live-action Paddington franchise, has been switched from Jan. 17 to Feb. 14, according to Variety. This time out, Paddington -- voiced by Ben Whishaw -- goes on an adventure to South America after he receives "a letter from Peru telling him that his beloved Aunt Lucy -- voiced by Imelda Staunton -- has inexplicably gone missing from her jungle cabin at the Home for Retired Bears." Antonio Banderas, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters also star ...

Writer/director Marshall Brickman, best known for teaming up with Woody Allen on box office hits like Sleeper, Manhattan and Manhattan Murder Mystery, and winning a best screenplay Oscar for Annie Hall, died Nov. 29 in Manhattan, his daughter Sophie Brickman tells The New York Times. He was 85. Brickman's other work includes Simon, Lovesick and The Manhattan Project ...

