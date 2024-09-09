In brief: Pat Sajak nabs Emmy for final season of 'Wheel of Fortune' and more

Pat Sajak took home his first hosting Emmy in 26 years at Saturday's Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Sajak, who co-hosted Wheel of Fortune, alongside Vanna Whitefor decades before handing the reins to Ryan Seacrest, won for Outstanding Host For A Game Show for the final his final season. Sajak previously won the award in 1993, 1997 and 1998. Despite his retirement, Sajak will host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Oct. 7 ...

Deadline reports The Perfect Couple's Eve Hewson is in early talks to star in Stephen Spielberg's upcoming project. Details of the as yet untitled film are still unknown. Hewson previously appeared in Spielberg's 2015 historical drama Bridge of Spies. She'll next be seen in season 2 of the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters ...

Todd Stashwick, best known for playing Starfleet Captain Liam Shaw on Star Trek: Picard, has been tapped to join Paul Bettany and James Spader in Marvel Studios' untitled Vision series, the spin-off to the award-winning WandaVision, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bettany and Spader will reprise their respective Marvel roles as Vision and Ultron in the upcoming series. The show will reportedly follow Vision, the android who fell in love with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff -- aka the Scarlet Witch -- and was destroyed by Thanos -- played by Josh Brolin -- in Avengers: Infinity War before being magically brought back to life in WandaVision. Bettany also played a white, government-rebuilt version of the droid in that series, on which the new show centers. Sources tell THR that Stashwick will play an assassin who is on the trail of android and the technology he possesses. Not coincidentally, Stashwick's executive producer on Picard was Terry Matalas, who is the showrunner of Vision ...

