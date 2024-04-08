In Brief: Pat Sajak's last spin of the 'Wheel' revealed, and more

Pat Sajak's final date on Wheel of Fortune has two vowels, two consonants and a number. According to Deadline, Sajak will end his tenure as the game show's host, a position he's held since 1981, on June 7. Sajak had announced his impending retirement in June 2023. He will replaced by Ryan Seacrest, who will be joining longtime co-host Vanna White starting with Wheel's 42nd season ...

Cue the exasperated "Oh, boy": the Quantum Leap reboot has been canceled. Deadline reports that the NBC series, which revived the late '80s/early '90s show of the same name, will not be returning after a two-season run. In an Instagram post, star Raymond Lee thanked fans for their support, adding, "If and when another group gets a hold of the accelerator and its capabilities, may they find us floating in time, still striving to put what right what once went wrong." ...

Beau Willimon, the creator of Netflix's House of Cards series, is co-writing an upcoming Star Wars movie alongside director James Mangold, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be set during the "dawn of the Jedi," according to a 2023 announcement ...

