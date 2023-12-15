In Brief: Pete Davidson and Eddie Murphy picked up for 'The Pickup', and more

Pete Davidson will join his fellow Saturday Night Live alum Eddie Murphy in The Pickup from Amazon and MGM, according to Deadline. The studios are short on details about the film, except that it's a heist comedy. Davidson was a cast member on NBC's SNL from 2014-22, while Murphy appeared on the show from 1980-84...

George Clooney and Adam Sandler will join forces for a new as yet untitled Netflix film, co-written and directed by Barbie co-writer Noah Baumbach, according to Deadline. Specific details are under wraps, though it's described as "a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults," according to the outlet...

Apple TV+ has renewed the Rose Byrne-Seth Rogen comedy Platonic for a second season. The series stars Rogen and Byrne as "platonic former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift." per the streaming service. Their all consuming ultimately destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. Since its premiere this past summer, Platonic season 1 also starred Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo...

Kristen Stewart will be the recipient of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival's Visionary Award at the festival's opening-night gala January 18 at the DeJoria Center in Utah, according to Deadline. The Visionary Award honors recipients for their work as an uncompromising artist and contributions to the field of independent film. The upcoming Sundance Film Festival will take place January 18–28 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as online from January 25–28...

Searching for Italy host Stanley Tucci is making his way back to the motherland for the National Geographic series, Tucci -- The Heart of Italy. The new series features the actor meeting "professional chefs, amateur cooks, farmers and fishermen, winemakers and brewers, and fellow eaters who all share his passion for food and who inspire him," offering insight to the regions' geology and changing climate, according to the cable channel. An airdate has yet to be announced...

