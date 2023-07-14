In Brief: 'Sharknado' turning 10, and more

By George Costantino

Black Mirror topped Nielsen's streaming chart for the week of June 12-18 following its season 6 premiere, according to Deadline. Netflix's dystopian series topped both the overall and streaming originals charts, racking up 1.4 billion viewing minutes over its 27 episodes of season 6. S.W.A.T. took second place with 1.2 billion viewing minutes this week across Hulu, Netflix and Paramount+, extending its billion-minute streak to four weeks. The previous week's no. 1, Avatar: The Way of Water, took third place with 1.059 billion minutes across both Disney+ and Max...

SyFy will mark the 10th anniversary of its global phenomenon Sharknado with a movie marathon Tuesday, July 18. Ian Ziering and Tara Reid starred in the films that feature sharks, tornadoes and a whole lot of celebrity cameos from Vivica A. Fox, Marc McGrath, Olivia Newton-John, among others...

Vice has officially been removed from Showtime and Paramount+'s rosters. The docuseries was taken off the streaming services, along with The L Word: Generation Q, Ziwe, I Love That for You and American Gigolo, but while the others had already finished their runs, Vice still had half a season left to go. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that despite not being officially canceled at Showtime, producers are shopping the show around to other outlets and some have already shown interest...

