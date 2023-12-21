In Brief: Starz cutting 'Shining Vale', and more

NCIS will honor the late David McCallum with a special tribute in the second episode of the show's upcoming 21st season, set to air on February 19, according to TVLine. "In the episode, the team will learn of Ducky's passing and reflect on their memories of him as they grieve," NCIS co-showrunners and executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North tell the outlet. "And true to Ducky's meticulous and compassionate nature, even after he's gone, he still manages to solve one last crime with the team." McCallum played Ducky for 20 seasons until his death September 25 at the age of 90. He was the last remaining original cast member following the exit of series lead Mark Harmon early in season 19 ...

Paul Giamatti will be the recipient of the The Palm Springs International Film Awards' Icon Award for his performance in Netflix's The Holdovers. "For his storied career of quintessential cinematic roles, it is our honor to present him with the Icon Award for this career-best performance," the film society's chairman, Nachhattar Singh Chandi, said in a statement on Wednesday, December 20. Past winners of the Icon Award include Glenn Close, Willem Dafoe, Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. The Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place January 4 at the Palm Springs Convention Center ...

Variety reports season 2 of the Starz horror comedy Shining Vale will be its last, and the show's first two seasons will be cut by the streaming service at the end of the year. "What an absolute joy I had working on this show. Not a single bad day. Please watch the STARZ (turns out limited) series Shining Vale by 12/31," the show's creator, Jeff Astrof, wrote on Instagram next to a cast photo, according to the outlet. The series, starring Courteney Cox, followed a family that moves to a small town into a haunted house...

