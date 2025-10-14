In brief: 'Stumble' trailer arrives and more

The Apple Original Films' feature F1 The Movie is racing toward it streaming debut. The film will arrive on Apple TV on Dec. 12. Apple TV is the new name of the streaming service formerly known as Apple TV+. F1 The Movie is the highest-grossing original film of 2025 so far and the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt's career ...

Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming Netflix series Prism. Deadline reports Rachel Brosnahan will also executive produce the upcoming show. Its plot will follow a woman who has the ability to communicate with apparitions and strives to uncover what causes a new phenomenon of "visitors" to appear ...

The trailer for the new sitcom Stumble has arrived. It follows a former champion cheer coach who tries to lead a new squad to victory. The upcoming mockumentary comedy premieres Nov. 7 on NBC before streaming on Peacock. It stars Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam and Kristin Chenoweth ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.