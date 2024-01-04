In Brief: 'Suits' reunion at the Golden Globes, and more

Beef Golden Globe nominee Steven Yeun won't be appearing in Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts team-up movie after all, Variety is reporting. Yeun's participation had never officially been confirmed by secrecy-obsessed Marvel Studios, for the record. As reported, the film will have a number of MCU stars joining forces for Julia Louis-Dreyfus' shadowy Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, including Black Widow vets Florence Pugh reprising as Yelena Belova, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster, and David Harbour as Red Guardian. Sebastian Stan returns as Bucky Barnes and his Falcon and Winter Soldier co-star Wyatt Russell as John Walker, the one-time successor to Steve Rogers as Captain America. The film will open in the summer of 2025 ...

Entertainment Tonight reports Suits stars Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams will reunite at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards. The actors, who played Harvey Specter and Michael Ross, respectively, on the show will serve as presenters on the broadcast, airing Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Suits, which ran on USA Network from 2011-2019, found new life on Netflix, where it topped the service's streaming charts over the summer ...

FX dropped the official trailer for Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, the second installment in Ryan Murphy's Feud anthology. The eight-episode limited series recounts the story of writer Truman Capote's close, personal relationship with a group of socialites who he nicknamed "the swans," only to betray their trust with his plan to write a "thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets." It left him banished from high society, leading to a downward spiral from which he'd never recover. Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Chloë Sevigny and Calista Flockhart star. Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans premieres January 31 ...

Hulu dropped the trailer for Death and Other Details. The 10-episode murder-mystery series follows Imogene Scott -- played by Violett Beane -- a brilliant, restless woman who finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time, making her the prime suspect in a murder investigation. Mandy Patinkin, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi and Linda Emond also star. Death and Other Details launches January 16 on Hulu ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.