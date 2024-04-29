In Brief: The sun goes down for 'NCIS: Hawai'i', and more

NCIS: Hawai'i's current third season will also be its last. Vanessa Lachey, who plays Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant in the NCIS spinoff took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share her disappointment over the cancellation, writing, "Trying to explain this news to my daughter ... and she makes me Mickey ears so I can 'smile.'" She added, "This decision was bigger than a TV show." Tori Anderson, who portrays FBI agent Kate Whistler, shared, "Having a really hard time processing this one ... This is a huge loss for representation." NCIS: Hawai'i follows Tennant and her team, who "balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island itself," per the network ...

Season 50 of Survivor will feature all returning players, host Jeff Probst revealed at a Survivor FYC showcase on Saturday, April 27, according to Variety. "About 10 seconds ago, we just decided, thanks to all the fans that were in attendance at the FYC event here in Hollywood, that Survivor 50 will be returning players — and you all are part of it," he shared later in an Instagram video. Survivor, currently in its 46th season, airs Wednesdays on CBS ...

Marla Adams, best known for playing Dina Abbott Mergeron on the CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless, died Thursday in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 85. Matt Kane, director of media and talent for Y&R, broke the news. The cause of death was not revealed. Adams' soap opera career began on CBS' The Secret Storm, where she played Belle Clemens from 1968 until the show's cancelation in 1974. Adams joined Y&R in 1982-85, and returned for brief stints in 1991, 1996, 2008 and 2017. In 2021, Adams won a Daytime Emmy for her work ...

