In brief: 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' headed to Disney+ and more

Wedding Crashers is crashing back into cinemas. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the comedy film, Fathom Entertainment is partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures to put the movie back on the big screen. Fans will be able to screen the film on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11. The screening will include an additional 10 minutes of deleted scenes from the film. Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn star in the movie from director David Dobkin ...

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is stepping on to streaming oh so soon. The Marvel film will become available to watch on Disney+ Nov. 5. It opened in theaters on July 25 and stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach ...

Colman Domingo has been named the recipient of the 2025 Lumière Award by the Philadelphia Film Society. Deadline reports Domingo will receive the honor due to his cinematic achievements and his connection to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The award is given annually to a film industry professional whose career is deemed excellent and who also has a meaningful connection to Philadelphia. The city is Domingo's place of birth and hometown ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.