In brief: 'The Odyssey' IMAX tickets to go on sale a year in advance and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

The hype is real for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. But is the hype real enough to secure your ticket a year in advance? Nolan's upcoming film is scheduled to release on July 17, 2026, which is a year from now. Even so, IMAX tickets for The Odyssey are set to go on sale Thursday, Variety reports. Only tickets at movie theaters with IMAX 70mm screens will be available, and fans will only be able to secure select showtimes ...

Chris Pine and Lily-Rose Depp have joined the cast of the upcoming film Alpha Gang. Deadline reports the actors will be joined by other new additions to the cast, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Doona Bae. The film follows a group of alien invaders who are sent to conquer Earth ...

Cameron Diaz is going back in action with Netflix. After starring in the service's action comedy Back in Action earlier this year, Diaz is now set to star in the upcoming Netflix film Bad Day, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which will be directed by Jake Szymanski, follows a single mom fighting to keep a promise to her daughter on the worst day of her life ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

