In brief: 'The Sandman' season 2 official trailer and more

The Pitt is back in action. Season 2 of the medical drama series starring, produced and written by Noah Wyle has begun filming in LA. The first season of the series took place over the course of a single shift at an emergency room in Pittsburgh. Season 2 is set to debut on the streamer in January 2026 ...

The official trailer for season 2 of The Sandman has arrived. The Netflix show, which will come to an end with season 2, is set to release its final season in two separate volumes. The first batch of episodes rolls out on July 3, while the second will release on July 24 ...

Glen Powell will star in an upcoming firefighter film for Amazon MGM Studios. Deadline reports that the Twisters actor will act in the Ron Howard-directed film, which is currently untitled ...

If you can believe it, another tribute has been selected for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Deadline reports that Jhaleil Swaby has joined the cast as District 1 tribute Panache. He joins a star-studded lineup in the upcoming film, which is set to premiere on Nov. 20, 2026 ...

