In brief: 'The White Lotus' season 3 finale breaks records and more

Piper, yes! The season 3 finale of The White Lotus got a tsunami of viewers. According to HBO, the episode brought in 6.2 million viewers across various platforms. This marks the third consecutive week of record-breaking viewership highs, surpassing the previous episode's record by 30%. Though season 3 of The White Lotus ended Sunday night, the series has been renewed for season 4 ...

Thomas Doherty is joining the Hulu show Paradise for its upcoming second season. Deadline reports the actor will have a major recurring role in season 2 and would likely become a series regular if the show were to get a third season. Sterling K. Brown stars in the show, which follows a serene community that's inhabited by many of the world's most prominent people ...

A reality competition series based on the board game Monopoly is coming to Netflix. The show will bring the game to life in the real world as part of a social-experiment contest, according to Deadline. It will force players to test their friendships, acquire riches and battle for fortune as they navigate the fine line between capitalism and chaos ...

