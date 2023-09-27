In Brief: WGA lifts writers strike, and more

After 148 days, leaders of the Writers Guild of America have unanimously voted to lift its strike, allowing writers to return to work on Wednesday, September 27. "The WGAW Board and WGAE Council also voted unanimously to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on Wednesday, September 27. This allows writers to return to work during the ratification process, but does not affect the membership's right to make a final determination on contract approval," Besides raises, the three-year deal includes regulations for the use of Artificial Intelligence and viewership-based streaming bonuses...

For the very first time, all 67 episodes of Moonlighting -- the 1980s ABC comedy that propelled Bruce Willis to box office stardom -- will be available to stream on Hulu beginning October 10. The series follows Maddie Hayes -- played by Cybill Shepherd -- a broke former model who finds that one of her few remaining assets is the Blue Moon Detective Agency, and its wise-cracking P.I. David Addison Jr., played by Willis...

Ahead of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie's theatrical release on Friday, September 29, Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures has greenlit a third movie, set for release in 2026, according to Deadline. The franchise, celebrating its 10th year, started out as a TV show about a tech-savvy boy and his heroic group of pups. The 2021 feature adaptation grossed $40 million domestically and more than $144 million globally, despite debuting simultaneously on Paramount+ during the pandemic. The follow-up movie has a voice cast that includes Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, Brice Gonzalez, Mckenna Grace and Lil Rel Howery...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.