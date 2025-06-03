In brief: 'WTF with Marc Maron' podcast to end and more

WTF with Marc Maron is coming to a close. The podcast, which launched in 2009 and has produced almost 2,000 episodes, is set to end this fall. Maron made the announcement in an episode released Monday. "Sixteen years we've been doing this, and we've decided that we had a great run. Now, basically, it's time, folks. It's time. WTF is coming to an end. It's our decision. We'll have our final episode sometime in the fall." ...

The upcoming Prime Video series Carrie has announced its cast. Deadline reports Summer Howell has been cast as the titular Carrie White, while Matthew Lillard also joins as Principal Grayle. The show will be a TV adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name. It's described as a reimagining of the story we know about high school misfit Carrie White and the emergence of her mysterious telekinetic powers ...

Andrew Scott has joined Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the upcoming legal thriller A Place in Hell, according to Deadline. Chloe Domont wrote and will direct the film, which follows two women who work at a high-profile criminal law firm ...

