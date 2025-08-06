British Beef

Paul McCartney and Phil Collins had beef

By Jake "Tank" Mitchell

Definitely not what I expected to read today but, Apparently Phil Collins didn’t think Paul McCartney was all that “Fab”. The “genesis” of the beef started when Phil Collins asked Paul McCartney for an autograph at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee. Paul McCartney turned to then wife Heather Mills McCartney and made a condescending remark about Phil being a Beatles fan and Collins never forgot it. Afterwards Paul McCartney called Phil Collins but not to make amends more to make sure Phil was moving forward. Collins said it changed the way he saw Paul McCartney and you can’t blame the man. Read the story here

Show: The Prince's Trust Rock Gala 2010 LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Musician Phil Collins performs at The Prince's Trust Rock Gala 2010 supported by Novae at the Royal Albert Hall on November 17, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Paul McCartney In Concert MIAMI, FL - JULY 07: Paul McCartney performs in concert at American Airlines Arena on July 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images) (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Tank

Jake "Tank" Mitchell

If you asked Tank why he got in to radio he will tell you “Some kids wanted to be Zach Morris. I wanted to be ‘Dr’ Johnny Fever.” There isn’t anything else in the world that Tank could see himself doing.

