British Beef

Definitely not what I expected to read today but, Apparently Phil Collins didn’t think Paul McCartney was all that “Fab”. The “genesis” of the beef started when Phil Collins asked Paul McCartney for an autograph at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee. Paul McCartney turned to then wife Heather Mills McCartney and made a condescending remark about Phil being a Beatles fan and Collins never forgot it. Afterwards Paul McCartney called Phil Collins but not to make amends more to make sure Phil was moving forward. Collins said it changed the way he saw Paul McCartney and you can’t blame the man. Read the story here

