Broadway’s Smash Hit Musical Comedy, Mrs. Doubtfire, Officially on Sale at Tulsa PAC!

Mrs. Doubtfire

By Caitlin Fisher

Celebrity Attractions continues to bring the newest musicals to Tulsa with the next show officially on sale in their 2024-2025 season: Broadway’s hit musical comedy, Mrs. Doubtfire!

Based on the beloved movie, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

Performances begin Tuesday, November 12 and run through Sunday, November 17 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are officially on sale online, at the Tulsa PAC box office (Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.), or by phone (918-596-7111).

Also on sale from Celebrity Attractions 2024-2025 Broadway season is MJ The Musical happening October 15-20.

More shows to come include Les Misérables, Clue, Back to the Future and Wicked. Five-show season tickets are available for a limited time.

