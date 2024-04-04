Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove star in trailer to Netflix's 'Mother of the Bride'

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer to Mother of the Bride, the romantic comedy starring Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt.

Shields plays Lana, whose daughter Emma (Cosgrove) surprises her with her plans to get married and the fact that she's set a date in Thailand.

The surprises keep coming when Lana finds out that the father of the groom, played by Benjamin Bratt, "is the guy who tore my heart out" in college.

"We were everything to each other," Lana tells her daughter. "And one day he was just gone."

There's a meet-not-so-cute between the former couple when the reveal happens, which Lana tries to play off. To make things even more awkward, she accidentally walks in on Bratt's character naked, a la Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton in 2003's Something's Gotta Give.

Complicating matters is a hunky young doctor with eyes on Lana — and sparks during a wedding dance rehearsal that hints the former college sweethearts could give love a second chance.

Mother of the Bride, directed by Mean Girls and Freaky Friday veteran Mark Waters, debuts May 9 on Netflix.

