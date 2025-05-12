Castle of Muskogee

Renaissance Festival 2025!

Oklahoma Renaissance Festival at the Castle of Muskogee (sarahgile@rocktmail.com)
By Jill Munroe

If you have not made your way to Oklahoma’s 30th Annual Renaissance Festival at the Castle of Muskogee then WHAT are you waiting for??

From morning till night the Castle of Muskogee’s Renaissance Festival will offer you the opportunity to feel what it’s like to take yourself back in time! Experience the fine spirits at the Royal Tastings or join the revelry of the Pub Crawl! But be careful! Sip some tea with the queen or indulge in debauchery at the King’s Smoker!

We had a great time watching the Bird Show and eating some of the best food around! We also checked out the Knights of the Vale Tournament! That was exciting!!

There’s so much fun to have out at the Castle of Muskogee! You’ll have to just experience it yourself!!

https://okcastle.com/#

Jill Munroe

Jill Munroe

I'm Jill, I've been in radio on and off for many years now and it will always be a passion of mine.

