Chapman Green, the home of the Downtown Farmers Market, is hosting their FIRST EVER 918 Day Festival celebrating the diverse cultures Tulsa has to offer!

Head to this FREE festival on Wednesday, September 18 from 5 - 9 p.m. for some live music, food trucks, and art vendors in the heart of Downtown Tulsa.

You can expect an all-night lineup of dance groups and interactive music along with the usual Market vendors as well as some art and foot vendors, community partners, and more!