Celebrate Mtn Dew Baja Blast’s 20th Anniversary with Taco Bell!

Can you believe Mtn Dew’s Baja Blast is turning 20 years old this year!?

Taco Bell is helping celebrate the occasion with multiple deals fans don’t want to miss!

The celebration kicks off Monday, July 29 with Taco Bell’s Free Bajaversary Freeze/Drink offer where customers, both in-store and through the Taco Bell app, can score a free medium-sized Baja Blast or regular-sized Baja Blast Freeze!

The fun continues with another deal on Tuesday, August 13 at 12 p.m. CT, where Taco Bell rewards members have the chance to snag a limited-edition Stanley x Bajaversary tumbler! (The first 20 customers to redeem one of these limited-edition tumblers on August 13 will also receive free Baja Blast for a year!)

Taco Bell Baja Blast

Then on Tuesday, September 3, Taco Bell is dropping the new Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato nationwide for a limited time which is an exclusive for Taco Bell Rewards Members in their app!

Taco Bell Baja Blast

There’s more, Taco Bell will be hosting $1 Happy Hour every day from 2-5 p.m. during which fans can grab a $1 medium-sized Baja Blast fountain drink or regular-sized Freeze.







