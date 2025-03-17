Celebrity Attractions Announces their 2025-2026 Broadway Season including “The Outsiders” Tour Debut

Celebrity Attractions is looking to “Stay Gold” this year with one of the most anticipated events launching its first National Tour this October: The Outsiders Musical.

From Tulsa 1967 to the tale as old as time, this season has a show for everyone as it kicks off with Kimberly Akimbo, a new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order).

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Catch that show at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center September 2-7, 2025.

Next, Celebrity Attractions is taking us back in time to Tulsa, circa 1967 as The Outsiders roll through town October 7-12, 2025.

Plan to kick off 2026 with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast stopping in town January 27 - February 1, 2026, the first North American tour of this beloved musical in over 25 years.

The next show on the lineup is geared toward Neil Diamond fans who won’t want to miss A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical coming to the Tulsa PAC on February 17-22, 2026. This show is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America’s greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Next up, calling all dancing queens! Put on your dancing shoes and gear up for the characters, the story, and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show to catch in town April 7-12, 2026.

Don’t miss The Wiz as it returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway, stopping in Green Country May 5-10, 2026.

Lastly, Celebrity Attractions will wrap up their season with The Notebook coming into town June 16-21, 2026, based on the best-selling novel from Nicholas Sparks.

For the best seats to Celebrity Attractions’ “Stay Gold” Broadway Season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, become a Broadway Season Subscriber with benefits that include: the best seats at the lowest prices, the same great seats for every show, the ability to buy additional tickets to individual shows before the public, the option to exchange show tickets to another performance before the public on sale and the opportunity to purchase tickets to any special add-on productions before the general public.