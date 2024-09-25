Certified geeks Zack Snyder and Joe Manganiello share their nerdiest treasures

Zack Snyder has made his share of "geek" films, from Man of Steel to The Watchmen to his latest Rebel Moon films. And now in a conversation posted by Netflix Geeked, he and another nerdcore superstar, Joe Manganiello, share their respective nerdiest treasures.

"The nerdiest thing I own is ... the life-size Han Solo in carbon freeze," Snyder began, earning an envious "Ooh" from the Magic Mike star.

Snyder continues, "I did a TV commercial with Harrison Ford, and I remember ... he was like, 'You know, I'm glad you're just not one of those weirdo dorks, you know?'"

"And I was like, 'Yeah! Me? Nah, of course not,'" earning a laugh from Manganiello. "Yeah, me? I don't have you frozen in carbonite in my living room," Joe added.

Zack said he had to "come clean" to the Star Wars star, admitting that yes, he is one of those dorks, and yes, he did have Ford's likeness entombed as his alter ego was at the end of The Empire Strikes Back.

"And he was like, 'That's really disappointing,'" the director recalled.

For his part, Joe said, "Apart from all the things for the Friday night D&D games" — he hosts a weekly Dungeon & Dragons get-together for his famous friends — "the coolest thing that would appeal to nerds that I have is the Deathstroke helmet from the Justice League end credits scene."

Snyder, Justice League's original director, nodded but added, "That's not even nerdy, that's just cool."

