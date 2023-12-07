Chicken Salad Chick reopens south Tulsa location

TULSA, Okla. — Chicken Salad Chick officially reopened Tulsa’s Warren Place location on Wednesday, December 6.

The fast-casual restaurant offers several different types of chicken salad and serves them on greens, toast or a croissant.

The Warren Place location off 61st and Yale will mark it’s grand reopening with plans to donate proceeds from its opening events to Tulsa nonprofit, Food on the Move.

“We are eager to open our doors once again to the Tulsa community,” said Chicken Salad Chick CEO Scott Deviney. “Our team has poured their hearts into creating an inviting and comfortable gathering space for friends and family, and we look forward to reconnecting with our Tulsa neighbors as we embrace this new beginning.”

The Warren Place Chicken Salad Chick will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This location follows the grand re-opening of Chicken Salad Chick’s Broken Arrow location earlier this month.

An additional Tulsa area location is in the works to open in 2024. The restaurant said its excited to expand it’s footprint across the state.

To celebrate the Warren Place grand re-opening, the community is invited to experience Chicken Salad Chick’s additional giveaways: