Child Advocacy Network in Tulsa in need of new stuffed animal and blanket donations

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police said the police department will be home to a temporary donation box for new stuffed animals and blankets for the Child Advocacy Network in Tulsa.

There will be a donation box for the Child Advocacy Network (CAN) in the Owasso Police Department lobby until the last day of November.

CAN’s mission is “Providing collaborative intervention services to child abuse victims, so they are encouraged to embrace a future driven by hope.”

CAN is always in need of NEW stuffed animals and new blankets of any size. They see around 60 children a week and can really use these donations, police said.

Owasso Police emphasized they’re seeking new items that have not been used for donations.

If you are able to donate new stuffed animals or blankets of any size, you are encouraged to drop them off in the box in the Owasso Police Department lobby.

For more information on CAN, click here.

To make an online donation to CAN, click here.