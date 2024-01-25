Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' coming back to IMAX theaters with 'Dune: Part Two' peek

Warber Bros. Pictures

By Stephen Iervolino

As they say in Christopher Nolan's time-bending film Tenet, "what's happened happened." The film, which saw its 2020 theatrical release limited by the pandemic, is returning to IMAX theaters.

ABC Audio has confirmed that the reissue of Tenet will include exclusive footage from Oscar winner Denis Villeneuve's forthcoming sequel Dune: Part Two in a weeklong engagement starting Friday, February 23.

The IMAX rerelease dovetails into the debut of Villeneuve's sequel starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, which hits theaters and IMAX on Friday, March 1.

The Tenet rerelease also comes after the record-breaking IMAX run of Nolan's Oppenheimer, which was nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

In the announcement, Nolan said, "Seeing the way audiences responded to our large format presentations of Oppenheimer, I'm thrilled that Warner Bros. is giving audiences a chance to see Tenet the way it was intended to be seen, on the largest IMAX and large format film screens, and I'm honored to have our movie warm up the film projectors for Denis' jaw-dropping Dune: Part Two."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!