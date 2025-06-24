Cillian Murphy film 'Steve' sets theatrical, Netflix release

Cillian Murphy is taking his talents over to Netflix.

The actor is set to star as the titular teacher in the upcoming film Steve. Max Porter wrote the film, which is a reimagining of his own bestselling novel Shy.

Small Things Like These director Tim Mielants helmed the film, which will arrive in select theaters in September.

Steve follows a day in the life of the head teacher and his students at a last-chance reform school. It is set in the mid-1990s amidst a world that has turned its back on the students.

"As Steve fights to protect the school’s integrity and prevent its impending closure, he grapples with his own mental health," according to an official description from Netflix. "In parallel to Steve’s struggles, we meet Shy, a troubled teen caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence."

Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Simbi Ajikawo and Emily Watson also star in the upcoming film.

Murphy serves as a producer on the project, while Porter executive produces.

Steve premieres globally on Netflix on Oct. 3.

