Cillian Murphy is a teacher at a reform school in trailer for Netflix's 'Steve'

Cillian Murphy is the head teacher at a reform school in the official trailer for Steve.
Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming film on Wednesday. Steve is a reimagining of Max Porter's bestselling novel, Shy. Tim Mielants directed the film from a script that was also written by Porter.
Steve is set in the mid-'90s. Its trailer finds Murphy in character as the titular head teacher, who fights to protect the school's integrity, prevent it from impending closure and grapples with his mental health.
Steve arrives in select theaters on Sept. 19 and hits Netflix on Oct. 3.
