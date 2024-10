Cinergy Entertainment is bringing back their All Access Day

Get ready for Cinergy Entertainment’s annual All Access Day happening Saturday, November 2!

This is the ultimate day of entertainment for Elite Rewards Members where for only $25, members receive an all-access pass to a full day of entertainment including:

Unlimited Arcade Games

1 hour of Bowling

1 Axe Throwing Lane

Escape Room Access

Up to 2 movies

This event is designed to help Elite Rewards Members enjoy all that Cinergy has to offer whether it be friendly competition or relaxation.

To enjoy Cinergy’s All Access Day, become an Elite Rewards Member today.