Cinergy Entertainment releases its first ever membership program

Cinergy Entertainment in Tulsa is making it more affordable to enjoy all they have to offer from movies to food and games!

Cinergy Entertainment has released it’s first ever membership/subscription program, Cinergy Elite Plus, that combines movies with gaming by offering free weekly games and attractions, discounts on concessions, and waived online fees, along with free monthly movie tickets.

To help celebrate the occasion, members who join between January 1st - 31st will receive the first month for $1.

This new subscription is offered in tiers ranging from $14.99/month to $21.99/month:

Elite Gold Membership

1 Free movie ticket credit every month, with a 90-day rollover

2x Elite points earned

Waived online ticketing fees

Discount on Food & beverage (excluding alcohol) – 10%

Free in-center arcade game play added to card weekly (no rollover) - $5/week

Free in-center attraction pass (valid for 1 month) – 1 per month

$14.99/month

Elite Bowling & Axe-Throwing Membership

2x Elite points earned

Free 1 hour bowling or axe throwing every month with free rollover

Discount on Food & beverage (excluding alcohol) – 10%

Free in-center arcade game play added to card weekly (no rollover) - $5/week

$14.99/month

Elite Platinum Membership

2 Free movie ticket credits every month, with a 90-day rollover

3x Elite points earned

Waived online ticketing fees

Extra movie tickets available at flat rate (vary by location)

Discount on Food & beverage (excluding alcohol) – 10%

Free in-center arcade game play added to card weekly (no rollover) - $5/week

Free in-center attraction pass (valid for 1 month) – 2 per month

$21.99/month

Customers can join now through the Cinergy app or online.