Cinergy Entertainment's All Access Day Returns

Cinergy Tulsa All Access
By Caitlin Fisher

Cinergy Tulsa is bringing back its fan favorite event for another year, Cinergy All Access Day!

Happening Saturday, March 1, this exclusive, one-day-only experience give Elite Rewards Members unlimited entertainment at the unbeatable price of $25.

Included in the $25 ticket is unlimited arcade games, one hour of bowling, axe throwing lane access, escape room challenge, and up to two movies.

Becoming a Cinergy Elite Rewards Member has more perks that just participating in their All Access Day. There’s VIP perks all year long with discounts, surprise rewards, and more. Plus, it’s free to sign up.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!