Cinergy Entertainment's All Access Day Returns

Cinergy Tulsa is bringing back its fan favorite event for another year, Cinergy All Access Day!

Happening Saturday, March 1, this exclusive, one-day-only experience give Elite Rewards Members unlimited entertainment at the unbeatable price of $25.

Included in the $25 ticket is unlimited arcade games, one hour of bowling, axe throwing lane access, escape room challenge, and up to two movies.

Becoming a Cinergy Elite Rewards Member has more perks that just participating in their All Access Day. There’s VIP perks all year long with discounts, surprise rewards, and more. Plus, it’s free to sign up.