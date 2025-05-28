Cinergy Entertainment’s Kids Summer Movie Series is back starting June 3!

Cinergy Entertainment Tulsa is looking to help parents entertain the kids this summer with an affordable experience.

The return of their Kids Summer Movie Series offers kids the chance to enjoy their favorite animated movies on the big screen for only $2 per ticket!

With morning shows every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 10 a.m. from June 3 through August 7, this is the perfect way to beat the heat and treat the kids to some fun inside.

Not only are tickets $2 but there will also be snack and pizza bundles to indulge in starting at $6.99.

NOTE: Contact Cinergy Tulsa for details on booking for daycares and/or groups of 16+

Below is the Kids Summer Movie Series lineup: