Cinergy Tulsa announces 2nd Annual “Box Office Binge” on October 7

Cinergy Tulsa Box Office Binge

By Caitlin Fisher

If there’s a movie you’ve been wanting to see but have been holding off, this weekend is the time to check it out as Cinergy Entertainment Tulsa has announced its 2nd annual “Box Office Binge.”

During this event, Cinergy offers its Elite Rewards Members an $18 movie ticket to enjoy a full day of unlimited movies in all formats, during all showtimes - a true Box Office Binge!

Participating guests also receive unlimited free popcorn, all day! Becoming an Elite Rewards Member is free of charge.

Once you become an Elite Member, you can purchase your Box Office Binge tickets at on location at Cinergy Tulsa or online. Tickets are limited, so be sure to purchase your movie tickets in advance! 

Check out the Box Office Binge FAQ page for more information.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!