Cinergy Tulsa Announces Movie Lineup for its Summer Camp Horror Series

Cinergy Entertainment Tulsa is helping you celebrate summer with your chance to catch your favorite throwback horror movies at an unbeatable price!
Every Tuesday and Thursday through August 1, for only $5, you can watch a horror movie throwback at 9 p.m. as part of their Summer Camp Horror Series.
The list of featured movies and their dates are as follows:
- June 11 & 13 - A Nightmare on Elm Street
- June 18 & 20 - Friday the 13th
- June 25 & 27 - Halloween II
- July 2 & 4 - Tremors
- July 9 & 11 - Army of Darkness
- July 16 & 18 - Fright Night
- July 23 & 25 - Slither
- July 30 & August 1 - An American Werewolf in London