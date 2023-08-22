Cinergy Tulsa celebrating National Cinema Day on August 27 with discounts

If you have yet to engage in the pink world of “Barbie” or the dark atmosphere of “Oppenheimer,” this Sunday is the day to experience what all the buzz is about while saving lots of money!

In 2022, the first ever National Cinema Day happened on September 3 and proved to be a huge success among movie theatres and attendees bringing in an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers. With that in mind, the initiative led by The Cinema Foundation will continue on for a second year!

National Cinema Day, will kick off this Sunday, August 27th, and Cinergy Tulsa, will be participating with various discounts for attendees!

Moviegoers who stop by on August 27th, will enjoy $4 movie tickets for all movies, in all formats, during all showtimes!

Along with the discounted $4 movie tickets, Cinergy’s guests will also receive a special discounted price of $4 on small popcorn and fountain drinks, all day!

Movies currently playing at Cinergy Tulsa are:

Blue Beetle

Strays

The Last Voyage of the Dementer

Meg 2: The Trench

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Sound of Freedom

So be sure to celebrate by appeasing your movie fix while these amazing deals are going on!