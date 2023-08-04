Cinergy Tulsa giving teachers free movie tickets

Cinergy Entertainment Group wants to celebrate the hard-working educators who selflessly devote their time and energy to our children’s development by gifting ALL teachers one movie ticket per day starting Monday, August 7th through Monday, August 14th!

Teachers play a vital role in shaping young minds, empowering future generations, and igniting a passion for learning, so this is Cinergy’s way of expressing gratitude for teachers’ endless commitment.

Cinergy Entertainment Group

All teachers are invited to visit their local Cinergy location to enjoy this deal by presenting a valid teacher ID.

The movies teachers can watch are “Meg 2: The Trench”, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem” (also in 3D), “Haunted Mansion”, “Barbie”, “Oppenheimer”, “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One”, and “Sound of Freedom.”