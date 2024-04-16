Cinergy Tulsa hosts second annual All-Access Day on April 20

Cinergy Cinergy expects to open in north Charlotte this spring. (CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP)

By Caitlin Fisher

For the second year running, Cinergy Entertainment & Cinemas will be hosting their “Cinergy All-Access” Day this Saturday, April 20th!

During this All-Access Day, Cinergy Elite Rewards Members can purchase a $25 all-access pass to choose their own adventure with a day full of unlimited arcade games, all the attractions Cinergy has to offer, immersive virtual reality AND two movies!

For more information, head to the “Cinergy All-Access” FAQ page.

Becoming an Elite Rewards Member is free of charge.

