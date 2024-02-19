Cinergy Tulsa’s 3rd Annual “Box Office Binge” happening on February 24

With so much success the past two years, Cinergy Entertainment Tulsa has decided to bring back it’s “Box Office Binge” for the third year running!

During this event, Cinergy offers its Elite Rewards Members an $18 movie ticket to enjoy a full day of unlimited movies in all formats, during all showtimes - a true Box Office Binge, perfect if there’s a long list of movies you’ve been meaning to go see!

Participating guests also receive unlimited free popcorn, all day! If you’re not already an Elite Rewards Member, it’s free of charge to join and you instantly start gaining perks!

Once you become an Elite Member, you can purchase your Box Office Binge tickets on location at Cinergy Tulsa or online. Tickets are limited, so be sure to purchase your movie tickets in advance!

For more information, check out the Box Office Binge FAQ page.