City of Jenks announces new projected opening date of Simon Outlet Mall after several delays

The City of Jenks has updated its projected date of opening the Simon Outlet Mall to August 2024.

“We’re thrilled to see the progress happening with the Simon mall and even more excited to be able to share some of the brands that are going to be joining us here in Jenks America,” said City of Jenks Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Heather Turner.

Turner says this will bring new businesses and hundreds of jobs to the community.

“We know that they will attract not just consumers of course but other businesses that want to be attracted to those brands,” said Turner. “I don’t know if people realize how many jobs that Simon is going to be creating…800 jobs. That’s incredible, that is a huge growth for our economy here in Jenks and it’s a great opportunity to bring families here to Jenks to live, work, eat and play.”

Turner says that the neighboring aquarium and River District will work well together alongside the mall to keep the growing community entertained for the foreseeable future.

She also mentioned with the mall opening in August, it will allow residents to do all their back-to-school shopping within the city limits.

“Now we’ll be able to get school clothes right as they’re opening August of 2024, we can do our back-to-school shopping right here in our own community,” said Turner. “That’s huge we’ve never really been able to do that and so I’m excited because that really serves our community.”

Turner says she is excited to see how this mall helps Jenks continue to grow and thrive.