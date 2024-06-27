Classic Rocks Pasts

Here’s your in-depth look at today in Classic Rock History!
1966
Led by Frank Zappa, the Mothers of Invention released their debut album Freak Out! Critics and music fans alike are baffled by what they hear.
1970
The group Smile change their name to Queen and perform for the first time under that moniker.
1971
New York City’s Fillmore East concert hall closes. The Allman Brothers Band, Edgar Winter, Country Joe McDonald and the Fish and The Beach Boys are on the bill for the last show.
1975
Fandango becomes ZZ Top’s second gold album.
1976
John Lennon receives his “green card” from the US Department of Naturalization.
1980
Three songs into Led Zeppelin’s concert in Nuremberg, drummer John Bonham collapses while beating out the rhythm to “Black Dog” and is rushed to the hospital, abruptly ending the show. Robert Plant jokes that he ate too many bananas before the show, but alcohol is the likely culprit. In September, Bonham dies after a night of drinking.
1986
Black Flag play their final ever gig in Detroit, Michigan. The band will go on to confirm their split two months later, in August 1986.
2002
John Entwistle (age 57), bassist for The Who, dies in a hotel room in Las Vegas, Nevada, from a heart attack triggered by cocaine use.