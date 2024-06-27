Classic Rocks Pasts





CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Billy Gibbons of ZZ top perform onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Here’s your in-depth look at today in Classic Rock History!

1966

Led by Frank Zappa , the Mothers of Invention released their debut album Freak Out! Critics and music fans alike are baffled by what they hear.

1970

The group Smile change their name to Queen and perform for the first time under that moniker.

1971

New York City’s Fillmore East concert hall closes. The Allman Brothers Band , Edgar Winter , Country Joe McDonald and the Fish and The Beach Boys are on the bill for the last show.

1975

Fandango becomes ZZ Top ’s second gold album.

1976

John Lennon receives his “green card” from the US Department of Naturalization.

1980

Three songs into Led Zeppelin ’s concert in Nuremberg, drummer John Bonham collapses while beating out the rhythm to “ Black Dog ” and is rushed to the hospital, abruptly ending the show. Robert Plant jokes that he ate too many bananas before the show, but alcohol is the likely culprit. In September, Bonham dies after a night of drinking.

1986

Black Flag play their final ever gig in Detroit, Michigan. The band will go on to confirm their split two months later, in August 1986.

2002